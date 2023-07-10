Plastics Modifiers Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period
The global demand for Plastics Modifiers Market is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance plastics in various industries, such as automotive, construction, and packaging.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 10, 2023 ) The “Plastics Modifiers Market” was valued USD 4.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.60 Bn by 2029.
Plastics Modifiers Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides an analysis of the Plastics Modifiers Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report includes a detailed analysis of the Plastics Modifiers Market by country, regional and global presence.
Plastics Modifiers Market Dynamics
Increased demand for sustainable and bio-based plastic modifiers is expected to boost the Plastic Modifiers market growth. Advancements in Plastic Modifiers present a lucrative opportunity for market growth. The high cost of plastic modifiers is expected to restrain the Plastic Modifiers market growth.
Plastics Modifiers Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Plastics Modifiers market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastic modifiers in industrial applications is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Plastics Modifiers Market Segmentation
By Type:
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Acrylic Impact Modifiers
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate
Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monometer
Chlorinated Polyethylene
Other
By Plastic Type:
Polyvinyl Chloride
Nylon
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Engineering Plastics
Other
By End Use Industry:
Polyvinyl Chloride
Nylon
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Engineering Plastics
Other
Plastics Modifiers Market Key Players Include
BASF SE - Germany
Dow Chemical Company - USA
Clariant AG - Switzerland
Kaneka Corporation - Japan
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation - Japan
Solvay S.A. - Belgium
Arkema SA - France
Covestro AG - Germany
Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - South Korea
Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited - Japan
Cabot Corporation - USA
Ampacet Corporation - USA
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
