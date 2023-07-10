Maize Bran Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent reaching 11.79 Mn tons during the forecast period
The growing health consciousness and increasing demand for healthy food are expected to drive the Maize Bran Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 10, 2023 ) The “Maize Bran Market” was valued at 9.14 Mn tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent over the forecast period to reach 11.79 Mn tons by 2029.
Maize Bran Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Maize Bran Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Maize Bran Market by country, regional and global presence. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Maize Bran Market.
Maize Bran Market Dynamics
Nutritional and health benefits from maize bran is expected to boost the market growth. Increasing Demand for Gluten-free Products with Higher Yields and Changing Food Safety Standards is significantly contributing for the Maize Bran market growth.
Maize Bran Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Maize Bran market growth over the forecast period. US is a major exporter of maize bran in the world and is significantly contributing for the regional Maize Bran market growth.
Maize Bran Market Segmentation
By Type:
Non-Gmo
GMO
By Nature:
Conventional
Organic
By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenience stores
Specialty stores
Online stores
By Industry Vertical:
Animal Food
Human Food
Edible Oil Industry
Biofuel Industry
Maize Bran Market Key Players Include
Cargill, Incorporated.
Grain Processing Corporation
Didion, Inc.
Sunflakes Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
Grain Millers, Inc.
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Bunge North America Inc.
Lifeline Foods LLC
Prorich Agro Foods
Semo Milling LLC.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
