Gluten-Free Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent to reach USD 11.10 Bn by 2029
The Gluten-Free Products Market is a growing industry, It offers significant opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global “Gluten-Free Products Market” was USD 6.19 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.10 Bn by 2029.
Gluten-Free Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Gluten-Free Products Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Gluten-Free Products Market size.
Gluten-Free Products Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and other gluten-related disorders, the increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products and growing awareness about the benefits of gluten-free diets are the driving factors for the Gluten-Free Products market growth.
Gluten-Free Products Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Gluten-Free Products Market. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance and the availability of a wide range of gluten-free products drive the regional market growth.
Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation
By Product
Bakery
Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives
Meats/ Meats Alternatives
Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads
Ready Meals
Pasta and Rice
Others
By Distribution
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
E-commerce Platform
Others
By Source
Plant
Animal
Gluten-Free Products Market Key Competitors include:
The Kraft Heinz Company (US)
General Mills Inc. (US)
Kellogg Company (US)
Dr. Schär AG/SPA (Italy)
Hain Celestial Group (US)
Amys Kitchen, Inc. (US)
Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)
Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US)
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (US)
Hero Group AG (Switzerland)
Boulder Brands, Inc. (US)
Enjoy Life Foods (US)
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Gluten Free Food Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 10.81 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.29 percent during the forecast period.
Gluten-Free Pasta Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
