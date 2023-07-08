Industrial Hearables Market to Reach USD 6720 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 37.25 percent
With a growing focus on worker safety, there is a rising demand for devices that can help reduce the risk of occupational hazards such as hearing loss.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Industrial Hearables Market was USD 733 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.25 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6720 Mn by 2029.
Industrial Hearables Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Industrial Hearables market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Industrial Hearables Market. The report provides a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Industrial Hearables market share.
Industrial Hearables Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for advanced hearing protection and monitoring tools in industrial workplaces, growing adoption of wireless technologies in industrial workplaces and increasing need for real-time communication among workers in noisy industrial environments are the boosting factors for the regional Industrial Hearables Market growth. The high cost of advanced hearable devices is the restraining factor of the Industrial Hearables Market growth.
Industrial Hearables Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the largest Industrial Hearables Market share over the forecast period. The growing adoption of advanced technologies in industries including manufacturing, construction and transportation is the driving factor for regional market growth.
Industrial Hearables Market Segmentation
By Type
Earplugs
Earmuffs
By Technology
Active Noise Cancellation
Voice Recognition
Bluetooth Connectivity
By End-User
Construction
Manufacturing
Transportation
Aviation
Mining
Military and Defense
Others
Industrial Hearables Market Key Competitors include:
3M Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Bose Corporation
Eartex Ltd.
Sonetics Corporation
Sensear Pty Ltd.
QuietOn Ltd.
NoiseBuster
MSA Safety Inc.
Phonak AG
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Walker’s Game Ear Inc.
Hultafors Group AB
CavCom, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
