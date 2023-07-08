Vitamin B12 Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent to reach USD 386.2 Mn by 2029
The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of Vitamin B12 has led to a rise in demand for supplements and fortified foods.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global “Vitamin B12 Market” was USD 251.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 386.2 Mn by 2029.
Vitamin B12 Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Vitamin B12 Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Vitamin B12 Market.
Vitamin B12 Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of Vitamin B12 deficiency, the rising trend of veganism as well as vegetarianism and the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of Vitamin B12 and changing consumer preferences are the influencing factors for the regional market growth. The market growth is restrained by the high cost of vitamin B12.
Vitamin B12 Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Vitamin B12 Market in 2022. The increasing awareness about vitamin deficiency, higher sedentary lifestyle and rising availability of several vitamin supplements are the driving factors for the regional market growth.
Vitamin B12 Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Cyanocobalamin
Methyl cobalamin
Adenosyl cobalamin
By Form
Tablets
Capsules
Injections
Others
By End-User
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary supplements
Food and beverages
Vitamin B12 Market Key Competitors include:
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pfizer Inc. (USA)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Fermenta Biotech Ltd. (India)
NOW Foods (USA)
Garden of Life LLC (USA)
Nature Made (USA)
Solgar Inc. (USA)
Pure Encapsulations (USA)
The Clorox Company (USA)
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)
Amway (USA)
DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)
Nature's Bounty Co. (USA)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
