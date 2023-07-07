Rising Demand for Bio-based Surfactants: Natural Surfactants Market Insights
Growing consumer demand for sustainable products drives the Natural Surfactants Market. Derived from renewable resources, these bio-based alternatives are revolutionizing industries with their eco-friendly and effective properties.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 07, 2023 ) The report "Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-based Surfactants) by Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 5.1%.
The demand for natural surfactants, also known as bio-based surfactants, has been steadily increasing due to growing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Natural surfactants are derived from renewable resources such as plant-based oils, sugars, and proteins, and they offer several advantages over conventional surfactants derived from petrochemicals.
The growth of this market is driven by the increased demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) from various applications, such as detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and agricultural chemicals.
The nonionic product type segment is projected to lead the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) during the forecast period.
The nonionic bio-based surfactant segment is projected to lead the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) during the forecast period. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) refer to a class of surfactants which does not undergo ionization when dissolved in water. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are highly stable and are not easily affected by the acid base or strong electrolytes. Moreover, it has good compatibility with anionic, cationic, or amphoteric surfactants. Increasing usage as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers, and solubilizes in different applications is driving the market for nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants).
The personal care application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The personal care application segment of the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Stringent regulations on toxic chemical substances and consumer preference for personal care products manufactured using bio-based ingredients are driving the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) in the personal care application. Increasing population and higher usage of cosmetics are also driving the personal care application during the forecast period.
The APAC natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) in this region. In China and India, the demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cosmetics and grooming products in the personal care application.
Key companies profiled in this research report on the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) include BASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Huntsman Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US) and Kao Corporation (Japan).
BASF is one of the leading manufacturers of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants), globally. The company offers natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) through its care chemical business division of performance products business segment. In November 2015, the company increased its capacity for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) at its Cimanggis site in Indonesia. This expansion allows the company to better serve the home and personal care industry.
Stepan Company is another leading manufacturer of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants). Founded in 1932, the company carries out its business operations through its surfactants business segment. The surfactants segment produces natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) which are widely used in consumer and industrial & institutional cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, carpets, dishes, floors, and walls. In June 2017, the company acquired the surfactant production facility of BASF SE in Ecatepec. This agreement has supported the company’s growth in Latin America.
Croda International offers a wide range of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants). It has a diverse product portfolio for various industrial, household, and personal care applications. The company offers various types of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) such as anionic, cationic, amphoteric, and non-ionic surfactants. In October 2017, the company has commissioned the new plant in Delaware (US), which is capable of producing 100% bio-based nonionic surfactants that will be used in different consumer products. This investment will bolster the company’s strategy of increasing its market share in the growing natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) products.
