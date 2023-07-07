Hydraulic Power Unit Market to reach USD 9.13 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.4 percent over the forecast period
The growing demand for luxury vehicles, sports cars, and commercial vehicles has significantly contributed to the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 07, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Hydraulic Power Unit Market” was valued at USD 6.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.13 Bn by 2029.
Hydraulic Power Unit Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Hydraulic Power Unit Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Hydraulic Power Unit industry.
Hydraulic Power Unit Market Dynamics
The demand for construction and infrastructure development projects and the use of hydraulic systems in the automotive sector for several applications such as steering, braking, and suspension systems are the driving factors for the market growth. The increasing trend of electric and hybrid vehicles present lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Hydraulic Power Unit Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific holds the Hydraulic Power Unit Market with the largest market share. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities, growing construction projects and the growing adoption of automation technologies are the driving factors for the regional market growth.
Hydraulic Power Unit Market Segmentation
By Type
Standard
Compact
Modular
By Operating Pressure Rating
0-750 PSI
750-2000 PSI
2000-3000 PSI
>3000 PSI
By Application
Mobile
Industrial
Other
Hydraulic Power Unit Key Players include:
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Bosch Rexroth AG
HYDAC International GmbH
HAWE Hydraulik SE
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Bailey International LLC
Bucher Hydraulics GmbH
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Dynex/Rivett Inc.
Haldex AB
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
