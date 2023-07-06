Fruit Pulp Market to Reach USD 26.5 Bn by 2029
The growth of the market is also expected to be driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and the emergence of online distribution channels.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Fruit Pulp Market was USD 17.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 26.5 Bn by 2029.
Fruit Pulp Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Fruit Pulp market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Fruit Pulp Market. The report provides a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Fruit Pulp market share.
Fruit Pulp Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for Fruit Pulp and the rise in the use of organic food are the driving factors for the Fruit Pulp Market growth. The uncertain demand for fruits and the strict restrictions on the use of artificial substances and chemicals in food products is the restraining factor for the market growth.
Fruit Pulp Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Fruit Pulp Market over the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for healthy food products is the growth driver of the regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This is due to growing awareness among consumers.
Fruit Pulp Market Segmentation
By Fruit Type
Mango
Strawberry
Apple
Guava
Berries
Citrus Fruits
Others
By form
Liquid
Powder
By Application
Food
Beverages
By distribution channel
convenience stores
supermarket
specialty stores
others
Fruit Pulp Key Competitors include:
Keventer Group
Trop Juice
Pursuit
Paradise Juice Private Limited,
Harvesttime
Iprona The Fruit Company,
Doehler
Tropicana
Shimla hills
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fruit Juice Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 196.49 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.31 percent during the forecast period.
Fruit Snacks Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 15.90 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
