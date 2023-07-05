Naval Communication Market Thrives on Global Naval Modernization Programs, Forecasted to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
Naval Communication Market by Platform (Ships, Submarines, Unmanned Systems), System Technology (Naval Satcom Systems, Naval Radio Systems, Naval Security Systems and Communication Management Systems), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2023 ) The Naval Communication Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The driving force is the growing emphasis on maritime security and naval modernization programs worldwide. Naval forces across the globe are upgrading their communication capabilities to enhance situational awareness, interoperability, and command and control capabilities. This drives the demand for advanced naval communication systems, providing opportunities for companies operating in this market.
Based on platform, the naval communication market is segmented into ships and submarines. The ships segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the naval communication market. Ships are the backbone of naval operations and require robust communication systems to ensure effective command, control, and coordination. Naval vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and patrol boats, heavily rely on advanced communication systems for various purposes. These systems enable secure voice and data communication, real-time situational awareness, and interoperability with other naval assets and command centers.
Based on application, the naval communication market is segmented into command and control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), routine operations, and others. The command-and-control segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the naval communication market. Command and control systems are vital for naval operations as they enable effective coordination, real-time situational awareness, and efficient decision-making processes. With the increasing complexity of naval missions and the need for seamless interoperability among diverse platforms, navies around the world are investing in advanced command and control solutions. These systems integrate various communication technologies, such as voice, data, and video, to facilitate efficient information exchange across naval units.
Based on Region, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the naval communication market in 2023, with the US being the largest market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major driver of the naval communication market due to several factors. The increasing focus on naval power projection and the need for secure and efficient communication in maritime operations contribute to the growth of the naval communication market.
Key Market Players:
Major players operating in the naval communication market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Elbit Systems Ltd.(Israel). These companies employ strategies that focus on innovation, quality, and customer relationships. They invest heavily in research and development to introduce advanced technologies and materials that enhance transparency performance and durability. These companies also prioritize stringent quality control measures to meet industry standards and ensure reliable products. Building strong relationships with naval communication solutions manufacturers and suppliers is another crucial aspect of their strategy, allowing them to collaborate closely, provide customized solutions, and stay ahead of market trends.
