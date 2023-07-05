EPS Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Global and Regional Demand
EPS market: Lightweight foam material used in packaging, construction, automotive, and more. Market driven by growth, regulations, and sustainability.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2023 ) EPS is a lightweight plastic foam material widely used in various industries. The key end-use industries are packaging, construction, automotive, consumer goods, medical/pharmaceutical, and others. EPS is used for protective packaging, insulation in buildings, automotive components, disposable food containers, medical packaging, and more. The market is influenced by economic growth, construction activity, regulations, and sustainability concerns. The report "Expanded Polystyrene Market by Product Type (White, Grey, Black), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" The EPS market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2018 to USD 24.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the EPS market include the growing construction and packaging industries in developing countries.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market"
The grey EPS segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the EPS market during the forecast period
Grey EPS is gradually penetrating the global market for the past 10 years. The less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS than white EPS are making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry. Grey EPS has an additional elasticity that improves sound insulation and provides better thermal efficiency in comparison to the normal white EPS insulation.
Building & construction to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period
EPS possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs. It is an excellent design element, an ideal choice for green building, offers tangible environmental advantages that can maximize energy efficiency, provides improved indoor environmental quality, and enhances durability. These factors make the building & construction industry the largest consumer of EPS.
APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the EPS market during the forecast period
APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of EPS because of the increasing demand from the domestic front and rising income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments. APAC is also the fastest-growing EPS market. The government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive non-residential construction are positively impacting the market growth. The demand in APAC will further increase in the next five years because of several on-going and upcoming building & construction projects in the developing countries.
Major vendors in the EPS market include Wuxi Xingda (China), Synthos (Poland), BASF (Germany), Total (France), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria), The Ravago Group (Belgium), Alpek (Mexico), VERSALIS (Italy), Nova Chemicals (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), BEWiSynbra Group (Sweden), Brødr. Sunde A/S (Norway), Nexkemia Petrochemicals (Canada), and Unipol Holland (Netherlands).
BASF is a leading chemical company that offers a range of chemicals and intermediate solutions. The company operates through five business segments, namely, chemicals, performance products, functional materials & solutions, agricultural solutions, and oil & gas. It offers EPS under its functional materials & solutions business segment. The company has a strong customer base and operates in Europe, APAC, North America, and South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In June 2018, the company made investment and announced that it is increasing its global production capacity for Neopor by 40,000 metric tons per year. At the Ulsan site in Korea, BASF will switch the plant’s 85,000 metric tons capacity from white EPS Styropor to the improved insulation raw material grey Neopor EPS by 2018. This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for the grey material in the Asian market.
