Driving Innovations in Healthcare: Genomics Market Shaping the Future of Medicine
The report Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 83.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The Genomics Market refers to the sector of the global economy that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products and services related to genomics. Genomics is the study of an organism's entire DNA sequence, including genes and their functions, as well as interactions between genes and the environment. The Genomics Market encompasses a wide range of activities, including DNA sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, genetic testing, personalized medicine, pharmaceutical research and development, agricultural genomics, and more.
The report Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 83.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Genomics Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Increasing government funding to support genomics projects
2. Rising incidence and prevalence of viral diseases and genetic disorders
3. Growing incidence of cancer and increasing applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research
4. Robust investments in genomics startups
5. Growing applications of genomics
Trends:
1. Partnerships and collaborations for technological advancements in genomics
2. AI in genomics
3. Following are the application of AI in genomics
Opportunities:
1. Use of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine
Challenges:
1. Ethical issues
2. Dearth of trained professionals
3. Secure storage of large volumes of sequenced data
Market Segmentation: -
• Based on product and service, the genomics market is segmented into consumables and reagents, services, and instruments, systems, and software. In 2022, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the genomics market. Genomics services generally include data quality assessment, comprehensive analysis, interpreting results, and communicating & presenting results to customers.
• Based on study type, the genomics market is segmented into functional genomics, biomarker discovery, pathway analysis, epigenomics, and other study types. Biomarker discovery accounted for the second largest share of the genomics market in 2022.
• Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. Drug discovery and development was the largest application segment in the market in 2022.
• Based on technology, the market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, microarrays, flow cytometry, and other technologies. In 2022, the sequencing segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
Regional Analysis:
The genomics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Europe market is estimated to register the second highest growth during the forecast period. The '1+ Million Genomes' Initiative was introduced in Europe in 2018 to gain access to at least 1 million sequenced genomes in the EU. Since Digital Day 2018, 24 EU countries, the UK, and Norway, have signed member state declarations on inducing efforts toward creating a European data infrastructure for genomic data and implementing the common nation rule to enable federated data access. Such one-of-a-kind initiatives by European countries are expected to propel the growth of the genomics market in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, Illumina, Inc (US) launched Connected Insights, a new cloud-based software that enables tertiary analysis for clinical next-generation sequencing data. This software will help the genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced tumours along with whole-genome sequencing for rare diseases and other advanced applications.
• In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) launched TrueMark STI Select Panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test designed to detect Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium for research applications only.
• In February 2023, Eppendorf AG (Germany) expanded its production facility in China by signing a contract for building a new production site in Shanghai.
• In October 2022, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK) collaborated with 10x Genomics (US) to enable a streamlined workflow for sequencing full-length transcripts in single reads on highly accessible Oxford Nanopore devices.
Top Key Players:
Key players in the genomics Market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland),
