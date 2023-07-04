Global Aircraft Seating Market Anticipated to Hit USD 8.7 Billion by 2027
Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2023 ) The report forecasts that the Global Aircraft Seating Market will grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, registering a robust CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The expanding market size signifies the increasing demand for advanced and comfortable seating solutions in the aviation industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906
The global aircraft seating market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for premium economy seats, the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems, and the rising need for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft. A recent market report titled "Aircraft Seating Market by Class, End Use, Aircraft Type, Materials, Components, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" provides valuable insights into the market's potential and projections. In this article, we delve into the key highlights of the report, outlining the market trends, growth drivers, and major players shaping the industry.
Class Segmentation and Emerging Trends:
The market report categorizes aircraft seating into different classes, including Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy. We analyze each class, exploring the latest trends, passenger preferences, and the impact on market growth. From the surge in premium economy seats to the rising expectations for enhanced comfort in business and first-class cabins, we shed light on the evolving dynamics within the different seating classes.
End Use Analysis: OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO:
The aircraft seating market encompasses various end-use segments, namely Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). We examine the growth prospects and drivers of each segment, discussing the increasing adoption of OEM seats with IFEC systems, the aftermarket's role in retrofitting existing aircraft, and the demand for MRO services to ensure passenger safety and comfort.
Aircraft Type Insights:
The report highlights the significance of different aircraft types, such as Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), and Business Jets. We delve into the market share and projected growth rates of each segment, focusing on the factors driving the demand for aircraft seating in specific categories. The soaring popularity of wide-body aircraft for ultra-long-range travel is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.
Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities:
With a keen focus on regional markets, we explore the growth potential and emerging opportunities across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the OEM aircraft seating market, attributed to research and development initiatives and growing demand for aircraft seats.
Key Players and Competitive Landscape:
This section highlights the major players in the aircraft seating market, including Collins Aerospace, Safran, Geven S.p.A., RECARO Aircraft Seating, and HAECO. We discuss their business strategies, geographic presence, and key offerings, showcasing their role in driving market growth. Additionally, we feature other prominent players like Lufthansa Technik, STELIA Aerospace, and Thompson Aero Seating, shedding light on their contributions to the industry.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=906
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906
The global aircraft seating market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for premium economy seats, the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems, and the rising need for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft. A recent market report titled "Aircraft Seating Market by Class, End Use, Aircraft Type, Materials, Components, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" provides valuable insights into the market's potential and projections. In this article, we delve into the key highlights of the report, outlining the market trends, growth drivers, and major players shaping the industry.
Class Segmentation and Emerging Trends:
The market report categorizes aircraft seating into different classes, including Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy. We analyze each class, exploring the latest trends, passenger preferences, and the impact on market growth. From the surge in premium economy seats to the rising expectations for enhanced comfort in business and first-class cabins, we shed light on the evolving dynamics within the different seating classes.
End Use Analysis: OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO:
The aircraft seating market encompasses various end-use segments, namely Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). We examine the growth prospects and drivers of each segment, discussing the increasing adoption of OEM seats with IFEC systems, the aftermarket's role in retrofitting existing aircraft, and the demand for MRO services to ensure passenger safety and comfort.
Aircraft Type Insights:
The report highlights the significance of different aircraft types, such as Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), and Business Jets. We delve into the market share and projected growth rates of each segment, focusing on the factors driving the demand for aircraft seating in specific categories. The soaring popularity of wide-body aircraft for ultra-long-range travel is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.
Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities:
With a keen focus on regional markets, we explore the growth potential and emerging opportunities across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the OEM aircraft seating market, attributed to research and development initiatives and growing demand for aircraft seats.
Key Players and Competitive Landscape:
This section highlights the major players in the aircraft seating market, including Collins Aerospace, Safran, Geven S.p.A., RECARO Aircraft Seating, and HAECO. We discuss their business strategies, geographic presence, and key offerings, showcasing their role in driving market growth. Additionally, we feature other prominent players like Lufthansa Technik, STELIA Aerospace, and Thompson Aero Seating, shedding light on their contributions to the industry.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=906
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results