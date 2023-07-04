Crowdfunding Market to reach USD 4.42 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 15.2 percent over the forecast period
Crowdfunding mostly depends on marketing the product and presenting a business idea in front of people through platforms.
The total global market for the "Crowdfunding Market" was valued at USD 1.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.42 Bn by 2029.
Crowdfunding Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Crowdfunding Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Crowdfunding Market.
Crowdfunding Market Dynamics
The advances in technology, increasing entrepreneurship and startups and democratization of investment are the growth contributors to the regional market growth. Funding through digital wallets and online UPI and increasing use of social media are the upcoming trends for the Crowdfunding Market growth. The lack of awareness about crowdfunding among the general public is the restraining factor for market growth.
Crowdfunding Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest Crowdfunding Market share of 28.3 percent in 2022. The increasing entrepreneurship, technological advancements and shift in investor behavior are the regional drivers for the market.
Crowdfunding Market Segmentation
By Type
Reward-based Crowdfunding
Equity-based Crowdfunding
Debt-based Crowdfunding
Donation-based Crowdfunding
Others
By Investment Size
Small and Medium Investment
Large Investment
By Application
Food and Beverage
Technology
Media and Entertainment
Real Estate
Healthcare
Others
Crowdfunding Market Key Competitors include:
StartSomeGood
Kickstarter
PBC
GoFundMe
Fundly
Seedrs Limited
ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr)
Wefunder Inc.
Indiegogo, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
