DNA Polymerase Market to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.4 percent over the forecast period
The increasing demand for DNA sequencing and analysis, as well as the rising prevalence of genetic diseases is expected to drive the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 04, 2023 ) The total global market for the “DNA Polymerase Market” was valued at USD 3.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2029.
DNA Polymerase Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The DNA Polymerase Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the DNA Polymerase industry.
DNA Polymerase Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for DNA sequencing and cloning technologies for research purposes, and the rising application of DNA polymerases in molecular diagnostics and forensic science are the growth drivers for the DNA Polymerase Market.
DNA Polymerase Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the DNA Polymerase market. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and the presence of several key players are the driving factors for regional DNA Polymerase market growth.
DNA Polymerase Market Segmentation
By Type
Standard DNA Polymerase
Hot-Start DNA Polymerase
High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase
Low-Fidelity DNA Polymerase
Others
By Product
Taq polymerase
Phusion DNA polymerase
Pyro-best DNA polymerase
Platinum Taq DNA polymerase
Others
By Application
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
DNA Sequencing
DNA Cloning
Site-directed Mutagenesis
Others
By End Users
Academic & Research Institutes
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres
Others
DNA Polymerase Key Players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Promega Corporation
New England Biolabs, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
BM Inc.
Lucigen Corporation
Genescript USA Inc.
Finnzymes Oy
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
DNA Synthesizer Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10 percent during the forecast period.
Polymerase Chain Reaction Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 16.53 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.67 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
