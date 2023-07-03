Natural Health Pioneer Speaking at the 16th Int. Natural Health and Foods Expo
BRIAN CLEMENT PH.D., L.N
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2023 ) BRIAN CLEMENT PH.D., L.N. SPEARHEADED PROGRESSIVE HEALTH OVER 5 DECADES SPEAKING AT THE 16TH INT. NATURAL HEALTH & FOODS EXPO SAT. SEPT 23RD 10-8PM. SUN-24TH, 10-7PM 2023, SARASOTA, FL MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM
BRIAN CLEMENT PH.D., L.N., has spearheaded the international progressive health movement for over five decades. He is the Co-Director of the globally renowned Hippocrates Wellness in West Palm Beach, Florida, the world's foremost complementary residential health center.
Over the last half-century, he and his team have pioneered clinical research and training in disease prevention using hundreds of thousands of participants who provided volumes of data, giving Brian a privileged insight into the lifestyle required to avert disease, enhance longevity, and maintain vitality. Their findings have provided the basis for Hippocrates' progressive, state-of-the-art treatments and protocols for health maintenance and recovery the Life Transformation Program.
Looking for restaurants, cafe's co in the vegan, farm to table, organics, plant based world to promote their mission.
Support VETS coming to the expo, order tickets $10/ticket/day and the oldest Health Freedom Org in the world www.thenhf.com and their sister 501c3 Non Profit Foundation for Health Research, Exhibit, attend, promote your co in the expo program guide or volunteer: Contact: Marchia, copub, radio host, expo cofounder 216-533-2273/ healthyreferral@gmail.com and marchiacm@yahoo.com ( enclosed subject to change)www.healthyreferral.com for updates.
BRIAN CLEMENT PH.D., L.N., has spearheaded the international progressive health movement for over five decades. He is the Co-Director of the globally renowned Hippocrates Wellness in West Palm Beach, Florida, the world's foremost complementary residential health center.
Over the last half-century, he and his team have pioneered clinical research and training in disease prevention using hundreds of thousands of participants who provided volumes of data, giving Brian a privileged insight into the lifestyle required to avert disease, enhance longevity, and maintain vitality. Their findings have provided the basis for Hippocrates' progressive, state-of-the-art treatments and protocols for health maintenance and recovery the Life Transformation Program.
Looking for restaurants, cafe's co in the vegan, farm to table, organics, plant based world to promote their mission.
Support VETS coming to the expo, order tickets $10/ticket/day and the oldest Health Freedom Org in the world www.thenhf.com and their sister 501c3 Non Profit Foundation for Health Research, Exhibit, attend, promote your co in the expo program guide or volunteer: Contact: Marchia, copub, radio host, expo cofounder 216-533-2273/ healthyreferral@gmail.com and marchiacm@yahoo.com ( enclosed subject to change)www.healthyreferral.com for updates.
Contact Information:
Healthy Referral
Marchia
Tel: 216-533-2273
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Healthy Referral
Marchia
Tel: 216-533-2273
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results