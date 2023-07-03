Microbiome Sequencing Services Market worth $555 million by 2028
The report "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by Service (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Library Preparation), Type (Amplicon Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing), End User - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2023 ) The report "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by Service (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Library Preparation), Type (Amplicon Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing), End User - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 555 million by 2028 from USD 284 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.3%.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94324380
Key driving factors of the microbiome sequencing services market growth include, explanding applications for metagenomic sequencing, high focus on development of human microbiome therapeutics, and high costs associated with sophisticated sequencing instruments. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for metagenomic sequencing in the field of microbiome research owing it its wide array of applications, such as disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. This is expected to boost the market growth.
The sequencing and library preparation services segment accounted for the largest share of the microbiome sequencing services market in 2022
Based on service, the microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sample preparation services, sequencing and library preparation services, and data analysis services. Sequencing and library preparation services are expected to dominate market through the forecast period. This segment includes sequencing and library preparation services for samples subjected to microbiome sequencing. This is a crucial step in microbiome analysis, wherein either reference sequences are created for samples or sequencing outputs are compared against the existing sequences.
The shotgun sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028
Based on type, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into amplicon sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, shotgun sequencing, and other types. Advancements in data analysis solutions is expected to drive the adoption of shotgun sequencing, rendering this segment with a highest growth rate. Shotgun sequencing is a relatively new approach used to analyze many organisms present in a given complex sample and comprehensively sequence all genes.
The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global microbiome sequencing services market in 2022
Based on end user, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end users. Expanding applications of microbiome research is expected to drive the growth of academic and research institutes end user segment. This segment is inclusive of the application of microbiome sequencing services in environmental and ecological research, veterinary research, and other research activities conducted by academic and research institutes.
North America dominates the global microbiome sequencing services market throughout the forecast period
The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the microbiome sequencing services market, which is attributed to the established research infrastructure, technological advancements, and demand for precision medicine. There has been a growing recognition of the role of the microbiome in various conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and immune-related disorders. This increased awareness has led to a rising demand for microbiome sequencing services to better understand the complex interactions between the human microbiome and host health, as well as to develop targeted interventions and therapies in turn contributing to the regional revenue growth.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=94324380
The microbiome sequencing services market is fragmented in nature with a large pool of local service providers/emerging players operating in this market. Some of the prominent market players include Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), BGI (China), CosmosID (US), Microba (Australia), QIAGEN (Germany), Microbiome Insights (Canada), BaseClear (Netherlands), CD Genomics (US), Zymo Research (US), OraSure Technologies (US), MR DNA (US), Eremid Genomic Services (US), Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), EzBiome (US), Boster Biological Technology (US), Zifo (India), omics2view.consulting GbR (Germany), and Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea).
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94324380
Key driving factors of the microbiome sequencing services market growth include, explanding applications for metagenomic sequencing, high focus on development of human microbiome therapeutics, and high costs associated with sophisticated sequencing instruments. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for metagenomic sequencing in the field of microbiome research owing it its wide array of applications, such as disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. This is expected to boost the market growth.
The sequencing and library preparation services segment accounted for the largest share of the microbiome sequencing services market in 2022
Based on service, the microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sample preparation services, sequencing and library preparation services, and data analysis services. Sequencing and library preparation services are expected to dominate market through the forecast period. This segment includes sequencing and library preparation services for samples subjected to microbiome sequencing. This is a crucial step in microbiome analysis, wherein either reference sequences are created for samples or sequencing outputs are compared against the existing sequences.
The shotgun sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028
Based on type, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into amplicon sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, shotgun sequencing, and other types. Advancements in data analysis solutions is expected to drive the adoption of shotgun sequencing, rendering this segment with a highest growth rate. Shotgun sequencing is a relatively new approach used to analyze many organisms present in a given complex sample and comprehensively sequence all genes.
The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global microbiome sequencing services market in 2022
Based on end user, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end users. Expanding applications of microbiome research is expected to drive the growth of academic and research institutes end user segment. This segment is inclusive of the application of microbiome sequencing services in environmental and ecological research, veterinary research, and other research activities conducted by academic and research institutes.
North America dominates the global microbiome sequencing services market throughout the forecast period
The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the microbiome sequencing services market, which is attributed to the established research infrastructure, technological advancements, and demand for precision medicine. There has been a growing recognition of the role of the microbiome in various conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and immune-related disorders. This increased awareness has led to a rising demand for microbiome sequencing services to better understand the complex interactions between the human microbiome and host health, as well as to develop targeted interventions and therapies in turn contributing to the regional revenue growth.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=94324380
The microbiome sequencing services market is fragmented in nature with a large pool of local service providers/emerging players operating in this market. Some of the prominent market players include Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), BGI (China), CosmosID (US), Microba (Australia), QIAGEN (Germany), Microbiome Insights (Canada), BaseClear (Netherlands), CD Genomics (US), Zymo Research (US), OraSure Technologies (US), MR DNA (US), Eremid Genomic Services (US), Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), EzBiome (US), Boster Biological Technology (US), Zifo (India), omics2view.consulting GbR (Germany), and Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results