Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market to Hit USD 13.04 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The high cost of Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices is a potential challenge for the growth of the market particularly in developing countries or regions with limited healthcare budgets.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market” was US$ 7.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the forecast period to reach US$ 13.04 Bn by 2029.
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Dynamics
Rising dental diseases and the growing trend of dental care are expected to drive the Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market. The high cost associated with dental equipment is expected to limit the market.
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Regional Insights
The increased expenditure of North American countries such as the United States on healthcare infrastructure and the government is encouraging Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Key Companies to develop innovative medical devices. This I expected to drive the North America market.
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation:
By Devices:
Diagnostic Devices
CAD/CAM Systems
Instrument Delivery systems
Extraoral Radiology Equipment
Intra Oral Radiology Equipment
Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
Surgical Devices
Dental Laser
Dental handpieces
Dental Forceps & Pliers
Curettes and Scalers
Dental Probes
Dental Burs
Electrosurgical Equipment
Others
By End-user:
Hospitals
Clinics
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Key Players include:
Biolase Technologies
Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
3M Company
Danaher Corp.
American Medicals
Zolar Dental Laser
Midmark Diagnostic Group
A-Dec Inc.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Medical Devices research firm has also published the following reports:
Medical Suction Devices Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 1275.09 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent during the forecast period.
Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
