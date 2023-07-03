Climbing Gears Market to Hit USD 2.38 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The increased safety features along with the emergence of technically advanced gears that are lightweight and made up of alloy material for strength.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the "Climbing Gears Market" was US$ 1.40 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the forecast period to reach US$ 2.38 Bn by 2029.
Climbing Gears Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Climbing Gears Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Climbing Gears Market.
Climbing Gears Market Dynamics
The technologically advanced gear and the benefits of climbing for human fitness and health are expected to boost the Climbing Gears Market. The less awareness regarding the importance of using gears and the lack of skilled personnel is expected to impede the growth of the Climbing Gears Market.
Climbing Gears Market Regional Insights
The presence of natural geography that supports outdoor and adventure sports has been driving the growth of the North America Climbing Gears Market. Also, Europe’s climbing gears market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent.
Climbing Gears Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Climbing Harness
Specialized Clothing
Climbing Carabiners
Others
By End-user:
Men
Women
Kids
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Supermarket and Hypermarket
Specialist retailers
Others
By Application:
Cleaning
Snowsports
Watersports
Adventure Sports
Hiking
Climbing Gears Key Players include:
Ober Alp SPA
Metolius Climbing
EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG
Grivel S.r.l.
SINGING ROCK s.r.o.
Great Trango Holdings, Inc.
Mammut Sports Group AG
Petzl Distribution
Kailas Sports Product Co. Ltd.
Mad Rock Climbing
ANTA Sports Products Limited
DMM International Ltd.
Omega Pacific
Five Ten
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
