Maize Oil Market to reach USD 9.1 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 6.8 percent for (2023-2029)
The maize oil has high amounts of antioxidants that are expected to prevent cancers and heart disease.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Maize Oil Market” was valued at USD 5.17 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.1 Bn by 2029.
Maize Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Maize Oil Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom up approach is used to estimate the market size and swot analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Maize Oil Market Dynamics
The market growth is driven by the increasing consumption of maize oil due to its monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which improve health and maintain blood sugar levels. The rise in use of maize oil for reducing inflammation is the main driver for the market growth.
Maize Oil Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022. Regional growth is influenced by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry expansion, which uses huge amounts of maize oil. The ingredient of maize is expected to provide various benefits.
Maize Oil Market Segmentation
By Type
Edible Maize Oil
Non-edible Maize Oil
By Application
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
By Industry Vertical
Food & Beverage
Food Processing
Restaurants &Food Service Providers
Pharmaceutical Industry
Livestock
Others
Maize Oil Key Players include:
Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Associated British Foods
Bluecraft Agro
Cargill Inc
Grain Processing Corporation
Greenfield Specialty Alcohols
Ingredion Incorporated
Richardson International
Roquette Freres
Manishankar Oils Private Limited
Haridraa Industries
