Carpets and Rugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent to reach USD 49.52 Bn by 2029
Due to rising employment and disposable income of families, notably dual-income ones, the global carpets and rugs market is expected to develop.
Maximize Market research expects, the Carpets and Rugs Market to grow from USD 35.90 Bn in 2022 to USD 49.52 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent.
Carpets and Rugs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Carpets and Rugs Market structure. It includes the list of Carpets and Rugs key players with their financial position and business strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size while the SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Corn Starch Industry.
Carpets and Rugs Market Dynamics
The carpets are useful and decorative and prevent moist flooring. They insulate and soundproof homes and businesses. Due to rising employment and disposable incomes of families. The global carpets and rugs market is expected to develop. With increased purchasing power.
Carpets and Rugs Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Carpets and Rugs Market during the forecast period. Smart homes and renovation in home decoration of the real estate industries are driving the demand for the carpets and rugs industry.
Carpets and Rugs Market Segmentation
By Products Type
Woven
Tufted
Knotted
Needle-Punched
Flat-Weave
Hooked
Other
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Automotive applications
By Material
Nylon
Wool
Silk
Polyester
Triexta
Acrylic
Polypropylene
Other
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Price Point
Premium
Medium
Economy
Carpets and Rugs Market Key Players include:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Shaw Industries Group Inc.
Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
Beaulieu International Group
Engineered Floors LLC
Milliken & Company
Lowe's
Taekett
