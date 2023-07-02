Neoprene Fabric Market to reach USD 141.2 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 8.9 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The emergence of alternative materials that offer similar or better properties than neoprene fabric has resulted in reduced demand for neoprene fabric products.
The total global market for the "Neoprene Fabric Market" was valued at USD 141.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 223.3 Mn by 2029.
Neoprene Fabric Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Neoprene Fabric Market report provides a strategic analysis of the global industry including various factors such as market size, drivers, restraints, growth trends and regional insight. The data was collected from primary and secondary research methods. SWOT analysis is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market and PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Neoprene Fabric Market.
Neoprene Fabric Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for clothing and equipment in several industries is a key influencing factor for market growth. Also, the growing use of neoprene in the automotive industry due to its major features such as oil resistance, high temperature and used in various vehicle components.
Neoprene Fabric Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The regional growth is fueled by increasing demand for neoprene fabric in the automotive industry for manufacturing seat covers, steering wheels and making other automotive parts.
Neoprene Fabric Market Segmentation
By Type
Polychloroprene Rubber
Circular Knit
By Application
Outerwear
Ready-To-Wear
Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard
Footwear
Others
Neoprene Fabric Key Players include:
Rivertex technical fabrics group
colmant coated fabrics
Fabric house s.r.l
vastopneoprene
sheico group
Lomo UK
techneopro ltd
Xcel Hawaii, Inc
Rip curl group pty ltd
Brunetti Europe Bv
Johnson Outdoors Inc
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
