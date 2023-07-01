Chronic Kidney Disease Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent to reach USD 93.91 Bn by 2029
The growing prevalence of CKD is driving the demand for timely treatment and management of the disease.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Chronic Kidney Disease Market to grow from USD 65.86 Bn in 2022 to USD 93.91 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent.
Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The global Chronic Kidney Disease Market report presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and segments. It includes the list of chronic kidney disease key players with their financial position and business strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Chronic Kidney Disease Market size for the analysis.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187290
Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics
The prevalence of chronic kidney disease is increasing worldwide because of several factors such as aging populations, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Medical technology is advancing rapidly and this leads to the development of new and improved treatments for chronic kidney disease. New dialysis machines and techniques are developed that are more efficient and less invasive than traditional methods, which can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
Chronic Kidney Disease Market Regional Insights
The North America Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.
Chronic Kidney Disease Market Segmentation
By Type of Treatment
Drugs
Blood Test
ACE Inhibitors
Dialysis
Transplantation of Kidneys
Others
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)
Dialysis Centres
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
