Corn Starch Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent to reach USD 35.94 Bn by 2029
The growth of the food and beverage industry particularly in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for the corn starch market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Corn Starch Market to grow from USD 20.70 Bn in 2022 to USD 35.94 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.
Corn Starch Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Corn Starch Market. It includes the list of Corn Starch Market key players with their financial position and business strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size while the PESTLE analysis helps present the various factors affecting the Corn Starch Industry.
Corn Starch Market Dynamics
The textile and paper industry has experienced healthy growth which has increased the demand for corn starch production. The corn starch market is expected to experience steady growth in the forecast period. Also increasing demand for convenience and gluten-free products, growing industrial applications, the rising popularity of natural and organic products, and a growing population. Consumers are increasingly looking for food and beverage products that are free from artificial ingredients, additives, and preservatives. As a result, the demand for clean-label products has been growing steadily.
Corn Starch Market Regional Insights
The North American region is the largest consumer of corn starch accounting for over 60% of the global consumption. The demand is developing as a result of the region's growing processed food and convenience food consumption, growing population, and high disposable income among consumers.
Corn Starch Market Segmentation
By Type
Modified starch
Native starch
Sweeteners
By Application
Animal Feed
Food and Beverages
Paper and Board
Textiles
Others
By Form
Powder
Liquid
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
