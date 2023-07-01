Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23 percent to reach USD 979.74 Mn by 2029
The demand for vacuum cleaners in this market is continuously expanding due to the high cost of housekeeping labor.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global “Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market” was USD 685.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 979.74 Mn by 2029.
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Report contributes information on global and regional markets and a thorough analysis of the market’s long-term prospects. A description and graphical representation of key competitors and the most recent successful marketing strategies and tactics, contributions, and current and historical backdrop are all included in the report.
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics
Increasing awareness about safety, hygiene, and health supports the industrial vacuum cleaner market to grow. Industrial vacuum cleaners are mostly required in healthcare systems, industrial systems, and house-cleaning services these applications are boosting the industrial vacuum cleaner market.
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Regional Insights
The North American market is propelled by the presence of numerous manufacturing industries, stringent safety regulations, and the widespread adoption of advanced cleaning technologies. Europe boasts a well-established industrial sector and enforces strict regulations pertaining to workplace safety and hygiene.
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation
By Application
Explosion proof
Heavy duty
Medium duty
By Mode of Operations
Pneumatic
Electric
By Product Type
Upright
Canister
Backpack
By System Type
Portable
Stationary
By End User
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Construction
Metal working
Automotive
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market’s Key Competitors include
Hako Group
C. L. Rye Trading Ltd.
Debus GmbH & Co. KG
Dynabrade, Inc.
Goodway Technologies Corporation
IPC Group S.r.l.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
