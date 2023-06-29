Indian Conglomerate Invests in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza, an International Makeup and Cosmetic Brand
A private Indian conglomerate expands its portfolio by investing in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza, a global luxury colour cosmetics brand.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2023 ) A private Indian conglomerate expands its portfolio by investing in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza, a global luxury colour cosmetics brand.
DUBAI, UAE - June 27, 2023 – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) A private Indian conglomerate has made a strategic investment in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza, an upcoming international cosmetic brand. The investment aims to expand the conglomerate's portfolio and strengthen its presence in the global beauty market. Founders Rohit Sharma and Karishma Raj Soni express their excitement about joining forces with the Indian conglomerate, citing opportunities for growth and meeting customer expectations. The partnership will provide Noor by Veintiuna Belleza with resources and expertise to accelerate expansion into new markets and product lines. Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will continue to operate independently while collaborating with the Indian conglomerate to drive innovation and create value for stakeholders.
The cosmetics industry is experiencing remarkable growth worldwide, presenting numerous opportunities for companies to establish themselves in this dynamic market. Recognizing this potential, the Indian conglomerate has chosen to invest in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza due to its innovative product line and plans for a robust global presence. By aligning its strategies, the conglomerate aims to attract and retain a loyal customer base while driving mutual growth.
Founders Rohit Sharma and Karishma Raj Soni express their excitement about joining forces with the Indian conglomerate. They highlight the conglomerate's extensive experience and resources, emphasizing that this investment will enable them to meet the high expectations of their customers while expanding their reach and advancing their business.
The partnership between the Indian conglomerate and Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will provide the brand with the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate its expansion into new markets and product lines. This includes the establishment of an extensive distribution network, allowing Noor by Veintiuna Belleza to reach a wider audience and gain a larger market share.
Under the agreement, Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will retain its autonomy as an independent entity, maintaining its existing management team and brand identity. However, collaboration between the two entities will be integral to identifying areas of synergy and leveraging their collective strengths to foster innovation and further growth.
This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for the Indian conglomerate, as it strengthens its foothold in the cosmetics industry. The conglomerate is enthusiastic about the prospects this collaboration presents and looks forward to working closely with the team at Noor by Veintiuna Belleza to build upon the brand's success and create sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.
About Noor by Veintiuna Belleza
Noor by Veintiuna Belleza is an upcoming international luxury colour cosmetics brand with a wide range of high-quality products. The brand is set to launch worldwide by the third quarter of 2023. For more information, please visit www.veintunabelleza.com.
End
MEDIA CONTACT
Rohit Sharma
VEINTIUNA BELLEZA TRADING LLC
rohit@veintunabelleza.com
+97 154 3209 650
www.veintunabelleza.com
DUBAI, UAE - June 27, 2023 – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) A private Indian conglomerate has made a strategic investment in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza, an upcoming international cosmetic brand. The investment aims to expand the conglomerate's portfolio and strengthen its presence in the global beauty market. Founders Rohit Sharma and Karishma Raj Soni express their excitement about joining forces with the Indian conglomerate, citing opportunities for growth and meeting customer expectations. The partnership will provide Noor by Veintiuna Belleza with resources and expertise to accelerate expansion into new markets and product lines. Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will continue to operate independently while collaborating with the Indian conglomerate to drive innovation and create value for stakeholders.
The cosmetics industry is experiencing remarkable growth worldwide, presenting numerous opportunities for companies to establish themselves in this dynamic market. Recognizing this potential, the Indian conglomerate has chosen to invest in Noor by Veintiuna Belleza due to its innovative product line and plans for a robust global presence. By aligning its strategies, the conglomerate aims to attract and retain a loyal customer base while driving mutual growth.
Founders Rohit Sharma and Karishma Raj Soni express their excitement about joining forces with the Indian conglomerate. They highlight the conglomerate's extensive experience and resources, emphasizing that this investment will enable them to meet the high expectations of their customers while expanding their reach and advancing their business.
The partnership between the Indian conglomerate and Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will provide the brand with the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate its expansion into new markets and product lines. This includes the establishment of an extensive distribution network, allowing Noor by Veintiuna Belleza to reach a wider audience and gain a larger market share.
Under the agreement, Noor by Veintiuna Belleza will retain its autonomy as an independent entity, maintaining its existing management team and brand identity. However, collaboration between the two entities will be integral to identifying areas of synergy and leveraging their collective strengths to foster innovation and further growth.
This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for the Indian conglomerate, as it strengthens its foothold in the cosmetics industry. The conglomerate is enthusiastic about the prospects this collaboration presents and looks forward to working closely with the team at Noor by Veintiuna Belleza to build upon the brand's success and create sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.
About Noor by Veintiuna Belleza
Noor by Veintiuna Belleza is an upcoming international luxury colour cosmetics brand with a wide range of high-quality products. The brand is set to launch worldwide by the third quarter of 2023. For more information, please visit www.veintunabelleza.com.
End
MEDIA CONTACT
Rohit Sharma
VEINTIUNA BELLEZA TRADING LLC
rohit@veintunabelleza.com
+97 154 3209 650
www.veintunabelleza.com
Contact Information:
VEINTIUNA BELLEZA TRADING LLC
Rohit Sharma
Tel: +97 154 3209 650
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
VEINTIUNA BELLEZA TRADING LLC
Rohit Sharma
Tel: +97 154 3209 650
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results