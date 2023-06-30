Almond Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent reaching USD 14.44 Bn by 2029
The demand for almonds as a healthy and nutritious snack has been increasing in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of almonds and growing interest in plant-based diets.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Almond Market was USD 9.60 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 14.44 Bn by 2029.
Almond Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Almond Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference for the Almond Market.
Almond Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of healthy lifestyles and increasing awareness of the health benefits of almonds are the growth factors for the market growth. The market is restrained by Water scarcity and the High price of almonds.
Almond Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for almonds as a healthy and nutritious snack.
Almond Market Segmentation
By Type
Butte Almonds
Nonpareil Almond
Sweet Almond
Peerless Almond
Green Almond
Fritz Almond
California Almond
Sonara Almond
Ferradual Almond
Mamra Almond
By Application
Almond powder
Almond Oil
Almond Milk
Chocolates
Crème
Almond Paste
By Sales Channel
Online
Offline
By End Use Industry
Bakery
Pharmaceutical companies
Dairy
Home Kitchen
Hotel/Restaurants
Almond Key Competitors include:
California Almonds
Harris Family Enterprises
Ofi
Treehouse California Almonds
Almondco Australia
Jonny Almond Nut Company
Harris Woolf Almonds
Waterford Nut Company
RPAC LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm
Almond Flour Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period.
Almond Oil Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 5.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
