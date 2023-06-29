Space Militarization Market Expected to Reach $88.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4 %
Space Militarization Market by Capability (Defense, Support), Solution (Space-based Equipment, Ground-based Equipment, Logistics & Services) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2023 ) The Space Militarization Market is projected to grow from USD 53.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 88.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and directed energy weapons fuel the demand for space militarization. These advancements are transforming space into a highly competitive and potentially hazardous environment. As a result, there is a growing need for space-related defense solutions and capabilities in the market.
Based on capability, the Support Capability will dominate the space militarization market. The growing demand for space-based capabilities, such as communication and navigation in military applications, is driven by factors such as the increasing intricacy and cost of these assets and the ongoing militarization of space. This trend reflects the rising demand for advanced space-based capabilities within the defense sector.
Based on Sub-Capability, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) is anticipated to show the highest growth rate. The market demand for space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities is projected to experience sustained demand, driven by the strategic imperative of armed forces worldwide to attain a competitive edge over their rivals. Additionally, the advancement of technologies, including high-resolution imaging satellites and synthetic aperture radar, is facilitating the acquisition of increasingly intricate and precise Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) data.
China is expected to show the highest growth rate in the Space Militarization market based on Region. China is actively developing a diverse range of space-based weapons systems, encompassing anti-satellite missiles, directed energy weapons, and space mines. Additionally, significant investments are being made in space situational awareness (SSA) capabilities, enabling the tracking and identifying other countries' space assets. China's expanding space militarization market has raised apprehensions among certain nations, as it has the potential to spur an arms race in space. However, China maintains that its space program is exclusively geared towards peaceful objectives and asserts that the development of space-based weapons is solely intended for defensive purposes.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Space Militarization market include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across key countries, such as the US, UK, New Zealand, India, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, and the Rest of the World. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with more comprehensive applications, broader geographical use cases, and a more extensive product footprint.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
