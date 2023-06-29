Excavator Attachments Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37 percent to reach USD 9.53 Bn by 2029
The Excavator Attachments Market is driven, increasing infrastructure development activities, growing urbanization, and rising construction activities worldwide.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Excavator Attachments Market” was USD 6.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.37 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.53 Bn by 2029.
Excavator Attachments Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The reports give the readers in-depth analysis of the Excavator Attachments market with the help of tabular data and graphical representation. It focuses on the major and minor components of the market and also the key competitors in the industry and their growth strategies. The report deals with market trends and provides a regional analysis of potential investment opportunities for existing and new market entrants.
Excavator Attachments Market Dynamics
The growing demand for excavator attachments is propelled by extensive infrastructure development projects, including road construction, residential and commercial building construction, and mining activities. The global construction industry is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and government investments in infrastructure development.
Excavator Attachments Market Regional Insights
North America, particularly the United States and Canada, holds a substantial market share in excavator attachments. The region benefits from extensive construction and infrastructure projects, including road networks, residential and commercial buildings, and industrial facilities.
Excavator Attachments Market Segmentation
By Application
Demolition
Recycling
Forestry
Excavation
By Type
Bucket
Hammer
Grapple
Thumb
By Sales Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
Excavator Attachments Market’s Key Competitors include
Miller UK Ltd.
Kinshofer GmbH
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Montabert SAS
Epiroc AB
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pedestrian Bridge Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 124 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period.
Automatic Shot Blasting Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1047.96 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
