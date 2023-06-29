Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39 percent to reach USD 13.42 Bn by 2029
The Chronic lower back pain market has huge potential and is bound to grow to in future looking at current growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global “Chronic Lower Back Pain Market” was USD 8.81 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 13.42 Bn by 2029.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Chronic Lower Back Pain Market analysis holds key aspects to follow the in-depth study of market sizing and competitive analysis of the industry. It covered market strategies and key competitors. Some factors that showed improvement in the market such as revenue generation, product capacity, product market value, and demand.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics
The global shift towards an aging population significantly drives the chronic lower back pain market. Public education campaigns and improved access to information have empowered patients to seek appropriate medical care, positively influencing the market. These factors are driving the chronic lower back pain market.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Regional Insights
The North American market, particularly the United States, dominates the chronic lower back pain market due to the high prevalence of the condition and robust healthcare expenditure. Europe is another prominent market for chronic lower back pain management.
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Segmentation
By Pain Points
Facet-Joint Pain
Discogenic Pain
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Sacroiliac pain
By Type
Clinical history
Physical examination
Imaging Guidelines
By Distribution Channels
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Chronic Lower Back Pain Market’s Key Competitors include
Pfizer, Inc.
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pain Management Therapeutics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 98.69 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent during the forecast period.
Pain Management Devices Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 13.32 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
