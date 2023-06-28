Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent to reach USD 6.4 Bn by 2029
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market is driven by the increasing need for effective cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global "Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market" was USD 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.4 Bn by 2029
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a comprehensive evaluation of a particular market or industry. It can include an overview of key players, an analysis of the competitive landscape, an assessment of significant trends and developments, and a forecast for future growth. The market scope fairly depends upon product, price, place, and promotion.
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market Dynamics
The rise in cyber threats and the use of sophisticated hacking techniques have heightened the demand for robust security testing. Traditional pen testing methods often require significant investment in specialized in-house security teams or expensive third-party security firms.
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market Regional Insights
North America, especially the United States, is a large market for Crowdsourced pen testing. Europe is another significant market for Crowdsourced pen testing. Europe is another significant market for Crowdsourced pen testing. The region's focus on data protection and privacy, as exemplified by regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), creates opportunities for Crowdsourced pen testing providers.
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market Segmentation
By Testing Type
Vulnerability Scanning
Penetration Testing
By Type
Cloud Based
On Premise
By Application
Web Application
Mobile Application
Network Infrastructure
Cloud Infrastructure
Crowdsourced Pen Testing Market’s Key Competitors include
Bugcrowd Inc.
HackerOne Inc.
Synack Inc.
Cobalt Labs Inc.
Netragard LLC
Hacknowledge
