Beverage Cooler Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.22 percent to reach USD 5.24 Bn by 2029
The growing number of retail stores is one of the major factors driving the beverage cooler market growth, as the majority of beverages are purchased in retail stores.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global “Beverage Cooler Market” was USD 2.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.24 Bn by 2029.
Beverage Cooler Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The beverage cooler market refers to the global market dedicated to refrigeration equipment specifically designed for the storage and cooling of beverages. The report shows descriptive data and pictographs on regional as well as global beverage cooler market analysis.
Beverage Cooler Market Dynamics
The upward trajectory of disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles has resulted in a surge in out-of-home dining and social gatherings. This has amplified the demand for beverage coolers in restaurants, bars, cafes, and other commercial establishments.
Beverage Cooler Market Regional Insights
The North American beverage cooler market is well-established, fueled by the high consumption rate of chilled beverages, particularly in the United States. Europe boasts a mature market for beverage coolers, owing to the popularity of wine and beer consumption.
Beverage Cooler Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Free Standing
Built-in
Countertop
By End Use
Residential
Commercial (Restaurants bars, café)
By Capacity
Below 100l
100-200l
300-400l
Above 400l
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Energy Efficiency
Energy efficient
Non-energy efficient
By Temperature Zones
Single zone
Dual-zone
Triple zone
Multi zone
By Technology
Compressor based
Thermo-electric based
Absorption based
Beverage Cooler Market’s Key Competitors include
Haier Inc.
AB Electrolux
LG Electronics Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
The Middleby Corporation (US)
Danby Products Ltd. (Canada)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Avanti Products (US)
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
