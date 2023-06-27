Penning Patience: U.S. veteran pens a stunning, therapeutic collection of poetry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Colorado Springs, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new poetry collection written by USAF veteran Justin Israel. What started as a coping strategy—writing about his experiences and feelings—has become a book, Penning Patience, which Israel hopes will help others remember that they have not been forgotten, no matter how dark and lonely life may seem.
For any veteran who feels forgotten and overlooked by family, friends, hometown, country—even God—author Justin Israel understands.
After his military service in the US Air Force, Justin became a contractor working in Iraq and Afghanistan as a firefighter. Back home, he realized that these high-risk jobs had taken a toll, and Israel didn't feel supported, personally or in the bigger picture. He suffered from PTSD, and watching society strain under political in-fighting didn't help. His coping mechanism? Writing poetry.
“This collection contains my misery, written over the course of five years after full-time active duty service for our country,” Justin explains. “It details pain both past and present: dealing with PTSD, struggling to stay sane.”
Through Penning Patience, he hopes to share the message that no one is truly alone when they have God on their side, and tribulations—no matter how painful—can be overcome.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/Penning Patience.
At 204 pages, Penning Patience is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6121-2 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: POETRY / Subjects & Themes / Inspirational & Religious
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
