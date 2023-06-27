The Last In Line: The Watcher Series
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Apocalyptic New Fiction: The Last In Line: The Watcher Series by Jeffrey D. Barbieri
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Cincinnati, OH – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new science fiction novel by Jeffrey D. Barbieri. The Last in Line is the latest installment of the popular Watcher Series.
The Last in Line begins with a newscast announcing an eruption on a mountain chain, caused by a highly pressurized flow of lava. It’s 150 times more deadly than any other volcanic eruption in recorded history and, at this rate of expansion, its impact will reach every corner of the globe within a month—very possibly spelling the end of the human race.
A chosen few will understand that this is merely the end of a cycle and the beginning of something new. Only that handful will know what is truly happening. Some will be prepared and may even live on, while others will accept their fate with open arms. Whether one lives or dies, each and every human is headed for the same destiny anyway. Those who survive will have to fight to live, eat and get through each day in a devastated world. All the modern conveniences that people now enjoy will be no more. Eventually, those survivors will come to discover that, though they fought the good fight every living day, they were just prolonging the inevitable.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/JeffreyTheWriter.
At 384 pages, The Last in Line is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the science fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6392-6 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $29.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6395-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color hardback Retail: $44.95
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction / General
About the Author: Jeffrey D. Barbieri is a retired licensed Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator and is Board Certified in Cyber Intelligence and a member of the EC-Council. Jeffrey is an award-winning author. He received the NJ Male Author of the Year award and made the bestseller list for his work in The Watcher Series. He is an active member of the Kentucky and Ohio Deaf community, and his passion is writing poetry and storytelling. His books include Let’s Find You, F.R.O.G., Viola, Crossover, The Watcher, A Silent Life, The Traveler, and The Last in Line.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
The Last in Line begins with a newscast announcing an eruption on a mountain chain, caused by a highly pressurized flow of lava. It’s 150 times more deadly than any other volcanic eruption in recorded history and, at this rate of expansion, its impact will reach every corner of the globe within a month—very possibly spelling the end of the human race.
A chosen few will understand that this is merely the end of a cycle and the beginning of something new. Only that handful will know what is truly happening. Some will be prepared and may even live on, while others will accept their fate with open arms. Whether one lives or dies, each and every human is headed for the same destiny anyway. Those who survive will have to fight to live, eat and get through each day in a devastated world. All the modern conveniences that people now enjoy will be no more. Eventually, those survivors will come to discover that, though they fought the good fight every living day, they were just prolonging the inevitable.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/JeffreyTheWriter.
At 384 pages, The Last in Line is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the science fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6392-6 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $29.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6395-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color hardback Retail: $44.95
Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction / General
About the Author: Jeffrey D. Barbieri is a retired licensed Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator and is Board Certified in Cyber Intelligence and a member of the EC-Council. Jeffrey is an award-winning author. He received the NJ Male Author of the Year award and made the bestseller list for his work in The Watcher Series. He is an active member of the Kentucky and Ohio Deaf community, and his passion is writing poetry and storytelling. His books include Let’s Find You, F.R.O.G., Viola, Crossover, The Watcher, A Silent Life, The Traveler, and The Last in Line.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results