Pursuing Wisdom
Through his employment, life experiences, and the senseless tragedies he saw firsthand, Dr. Denis Leveille truly understands the anguish many humans face. He also understands the power of human kindness and connection…
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Colorado Springs, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new memoir by Denis Leveille, PhD. Pursuing Wisdom chronicles Dr. Leveille’s rich and varied experiences, and offers valuable life lessons learned along the way. He offers the truth as he sees it—the good, the bad, and the ugly—in this riveting biography.
Denis was in the U.S. on a diplomatic passport because his father was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force stationed in Colorado Springs. He got married and moved to Canada for two years after he graduated from the University of Denver with a PhD. But during this time (1968–1970), separatists were bombing and placing dynamite in mailboxes in Quebec, just across the river from the Ontario border where they lived. Denis and his wife, Patricia, wanted to escape the political and social upheavel, so they returned to the U.S. Denis was drafted in 1971 and spent four years at Travis Air Force Base in California, teaching race relations to a somewhat volatile class.
From his dissertation on incestuous fathers, the shocking suicide of the best man from his wedding, to the murder of one of his graduate students and her young sons, and the murders by many of his clients, Denis has seen the very worst of mankind. Now retired, he reflects on the good—the importance of being kind to one another, greeting the people you meet on the street, validating others, and loving your family. He is also an advocate of writing one’s memoir in order to gain understanding and insight about oneself and others.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/PursuingWisdom.
At 184 pages, Pursuing Wisdom is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-4327-6837-9 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Personal Memoirs
About the Author: Originally from French Canada, Dr. Denis Leveille earned his doctorate from the University of Denver in 1983. He and his wife, Patricia, have been married 54 years and have three sons and six grandchildren. Over the years, he and his wife traveled throughout the world. They lived in West Germany for four years, where Denis worked for the U.S. Army mostly as a psychologist, and he was a race relations instructor for four years while in the Air Force in the early ’70s. He also was in private practice for over 35 years.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
