Luxury Car Rental Market size to hit USD 83.04 Bn by 2029, Global Trends and Regional Insights
The demand for luxury car rental market has been on the rise in recent years driven by an increase in global tourism, rising demand for high-end travel experiences, and an increase in disposable income.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Luxury Car Rental Market to grow from USD 54.50 Bn in 2022 to USD 83.04 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent.
Luxury Car Rental Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Luxury Car Rental industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Luxury Car Rental Market players. To estimate the global and regional Luxury Car Rental Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Luxury Car Rental Market Dynamics
The rising trend of on-demand transportation services is driving the market growth. Digitalization in the booking process, payment process and management is expected to drive the global market growth during the forecast period. The high deposits amount and rental costs are hampering the growth of the market.
Luxury Car Rental Market Regional Insights
The North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period. The increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles is driving the regional market growth.
Luxury Car Rental Market Segmentation
By Rental Type
Business
Leisure
By Booking Mode Type
Online
Offline
By End-User
Self-driven
Chauffeur-driven
By Rental Length
Short Term
Long Term
Luxury Car Rental Key Competitors include:
Avis Budget Group
Sixt
Enterprise Holdings
Movida
Hertz
Localiza
Europcar Mobility Group
Car Inc.
Goldcar
Unidas
eHi car Services
National Car Rental
Budget Rent a Car System Inc.
Advantage Rent A Car
Payless Car Rental
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186978
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186978
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186978
