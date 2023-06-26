Positron Emission Tomography Market worth $3.5 billion by 2028
The global positron emission tomography market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.
The report "Positron Emission Tomography Market by Product (Standalone PET Systems, PET/CT Systems, PET/MRI Systems), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), End User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Diagnostic & Imaging Clinics) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028", The global positron emission tomography market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising geriatric population, various chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure increasing public-private funds and investments in emerging markets.
PET/CT segment of the global positron emission tomography market to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028
Based on the product, the global market is segmented into Standalone PET syetems, PET/CT systems, and PET/MRI systems. The PET/CT segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The PET/CT segment accounted for the highest share of the positron emission tomography market in 2022.
Oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the positron emission tomography market, by application in 2022.
Based on application, the global market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology and other applications. Oncology applications accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer cases, the growing geriatric population, and the launch of integrated modalities drive the growth of PET products.
The hospital and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the positron emission tomography market, by end user, in 2022
Based on end user, the global positron emission tomography market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, diagnostic and imaging clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users. The hospital and surgical centers segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2022. Factors attributing to the share of this particular are increasing funds and rising healthcare expenditure for the expansion of healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this segment.
The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific positron emission tomography market is estimated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028. The top and major players in the market are expanding their manufacturing facilities in the regions of APAC. This region is having a rise in healthcare investment and expenditure, offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.
As of 2022, prominent players in the positron emission tomography market are GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd (China), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
