Industrial Evaporators Market to grow at a of CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast (2023-2029)
The increasing need for water and wastewater treatment has been the main driver of growth in the industrial evaporators market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Industrial Evaporators Market” was valued at USD 19.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 28.9 Bn by 2029.
Industrial Evaporators Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Evaporators Market. SWOT analysis was done to find strengths and weaknesses in the market. The market is segmented based on Type, Construction Type, Product Form, and End-User.
Industrial Evaporators Market Dynamics
Need for wastewater treatment to remove contamination from water along with impurities is the factor expected to boost the Industrial Evaporators market growth. Industrial Evaporators helps to reduce volume of waste water with cost effectiveness and prevent spread of waterborne diseases.
Industrial Evaporators Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Industrial Evaporators market growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing population have a huge demand for industrial evaporators, which is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Industrial Evaporators Market Segmentation
By Type
Climbing Film Evaporator.
Short-tube Vertical Evaporator.
Basket-type Evaporator.
Long-tube Vertical Evaporator.
Plate Evaporators.
Horizontal Tube Shell-Side Evaporator.
By Construction Type
Plate Type Evaporators
Shell and Tube Evaporators
By Product Form
Falling Film
Rising Film
Forced Circulation
Agitated Film
Mechanical Vapour Recompression
Others
By End-User
Pharmaceutical
Chemical& petrochemical
Electronics
Food and beverage
Automotive
others
Industrial Evaporators Key Players include:
Alfa Laval
Belmar Technologies Ltd.
Coilmaster Corporation
ADF system Humboldt,Lowa
Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc.
De Dietrich Process System
GEA Group AG, JEOL Ltd.
RELCO LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 979.74 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.23 percent during the forecast period.
Industrial Heat Pump Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 15.58 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
