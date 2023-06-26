Glass Ceramics Market to grow at a of CAGR of 24.6 percent over the forecast (2023-2029)
The growing demand for healthcare services, particularly in developing countries, is expected to drive the demand for glass ceramics in the healthcare industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Glass Ceramics Market” was valued at USD 1.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.39 Bn by 2029.
Glass Ceramics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Glass Ceramics Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Glass Ceramics Market by country, regional and global presence.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Glass Ceramics Market Dynamics
Increased demand for glass ceramic from the construction industry is expected to boost the Glass Ceramic market growth. Glass ceramic is used to produce consumer electronics products such as smartphones, tablets, and many more. High production cost is expected to restrain the market growth.
Glass Ceramics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Glass Ceramics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in the region is expected to boost the market growth. China, India, and Japan are the countries where the glass ceramic market is expected to boost over the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Glass Ceramics Market Segmentation
By Material
Lithium-aluminium-silicate
Zinc-aluminium-silicon oxides
Magnesium-aluminium-silicon oxides
By End-user
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Aerospace
Optical
Industrial
By Application
Microwave
Telescopic mirror
Building Decoration Materials
Cook tops
Insulators
Fireplace doors
Engineering components
By Thickness
3mm
3-4mm
4-5mm
5-8mm
8-10mm
Above 10mm
By Color
Black
White
Special Colors
Glass Ceramics Key Players include:
Kanger Glass-ceramic Co
Kyocera Corporation
Ohara Corporation
Elan Technology
Huzhou Tianshi Glass Products Co. Ltd
EuroKera
Jingniu Glass Ceramics Group Co., Ltd
Ohara Corporation
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ceramic Armor Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
Nanoceramic Powder Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 23.13 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Glass Ceramics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Glass Ceramics Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Glass Ceramics Market by country, regional and global presence.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Glass Ceramics Market Dynamics
Increased demand for glass ceramic from the construction industry is expected to boost the Glass Ceramic market growth. Glass ceramic is used to produce consumer electronics products such as smartphones, tablets, and many more. High production cost is expected to restrain the market growth.
Glass Ceramics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Glass Ceramics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in the region is expected to boost the market growth. China, India, and Japan are the countries where the glass ceramic market is expected to boost over the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Glass Ceramics Market Segmentation
By Material
Lithium-aluminium-silicate
Zinc-aluminium-silicon oxides
Magnesium-aluminium-silicon oxides
By End-user
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Aerospace
Optical
Industrial
By Application
Microwave
Telescopic mirror
Building Decoration Materials
Cook tops
Insulators
Fireplace doors
Engineering components
By Thickness
3mm
3-4mm
4-5mm
5-8mm
8-10mm
Above 10mm
By Color
Black
White
Special Colors
Glass Ceramics Key Players include:
Kanger Glass-ceramic Co
Kyocera Corporation
Ohara Corporation
Elan Technology
Huzhou Tianshi Glass Products Co. Ltd
EuroKera
Jingniu Glass Ceramics Group Co., Ltd
Ohara Corporation
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187463
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ceramic Armor Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
Nanoceramic Powder Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 23.13 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results