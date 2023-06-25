Stainless Steel Market to reach USD 223.7 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.8 percent over the forecast period
The growing demand for lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant materials in the automotive industry has led to increased use of stainless steel.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Stainless Steel Market” was valued at USD 132.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 223.7 Bn by 2029.
Stainless Steel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary data collection methods for the analysis of the Stainless Steel industry. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Stainless Steel Market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions.
Stainless Steel Market Dynamics
The increasing usage and production of stainless steel in the automobile sector, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing urbanization and infrastructure development and increasing demand for energy and power generation infrastructure are the boosting factors for the Stainless Steel Market growth.
Stainless Steel Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest Stainless Steel Market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing demand for stainless steel products in several industries such as chemical/petrochemical, consumer goods and medical items drives the regional market growth.
Stainless Steel Market Segmentation
By Type
Austenitic Stainless Steel
Martensitic Stainless Steel
Ferritic Stainless Steel
Precipitation Hard Stainless Steel
Duplex Series
By Application
Automotive and Transportation
Building and Construction
Consumer Goods
Heavy Industries
Metal Products
Other
By Product Form
Long
Flat
By Series
200
2.300
400
2200
others
Stainless Steel Key Players include:
Acerinox S.A.
Aperam Stainless,
POSCO,
Outokumpu,
Arcleor Mittal,
Yieh United Steel Corp,
Nippon Steel Corporation,
Baosteel Group,
Jindal Stainless
Outokumpu
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
