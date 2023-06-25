Artichokes Market to reach USD 3.38 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.2 percent over the forecast period
The demand for Jerusalem artichokes has been increasing in recent years because of the growing interest in plant-based and functional foods.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Artichokes Market” was valued at USD 2.71 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.38 Bn by 2029.
Artichokes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Artichokes Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Artichokes industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Artichokes Market Dynamics
The growing consumer inclination towards artichoke-based food products and beverages, the increasing consumer focus on health and novelty food consumption, the availability of Artichokes and the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine in several parts of the world are the boosting factors of Artichokes Market growth. The growing awareness about the medical properties of artichokes is also a key factor for the growth of the market.
Artichokes Market Regional Insights
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent for the Artichokes Market over the forecast period. The presence of large Artichokes producer countries including Italy, Spain, and France and growing awareness about the health benefits of artichokes are growth factors for the regional market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Artichokes Market Segmentation
By Form
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
By End-use
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetic
Artichokes’ Key Players include:
Ocean Mist Farms
Marianito Produce
Gold Coast Packing Inc.
D'Arrigo Bros. Co.
Tanimura & Antle Inc.
Valpredo Enterprises
Castellini Company LLC -
Agroittica Lombarda
Groupe Soufflet
Trapani Artichokes
Chudleigh Farms
La Palmeraie
Fontanara
VoloAgri Group Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Konjac Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1691.23 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.95 percent during the forecast period.
Ashwagandha Extract Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 102.72 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Artichokes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Artichokes Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Artichokes industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Artichokes Market Dynamics
The growing consumer inclination towards artichoke-based food products and beverages, the increasing consumer focus on health and novelty food consumption, the availability of Artichokes and the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine in several parts of the world are the boosting factors of Artichokes Market growth. The growing awareness about the medical properties of artichokes is also a key factor for the growth of the market.
Artichokes Market Regional Insights
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent for the Artichokes Market over the forecast period. The presence of large Artichokes producer countries including Italy, Spain, and France and growing awareness about the health benefits of artichokes are growth factors for the regional market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Artichokes Market Segmentation
By Form
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
By End-use
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetic
Artichokes’ Key Players include:
Ocean Mist Farms
Marianito Produce
Gold Coast Packing Inc.
D'Arrigo Bros. Co.
Tanimura & Antle Inc.
Valpredo Enterprises
Castellini Company LLC -
Agroittica Lombarda
Groupe Soufflet
Trapani Artichokes
Chudleigh Farms
La Palmeraie
Fontanara
VoloAgri Group Inc.
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Konjac Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1691.23 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.95 percent during the forecast period.
Ashwagandha Extract Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 102.72 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results