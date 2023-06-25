Amphibious Aircraft Market to reach USD 413.15 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 12.2 percent over the forecast period
The demand for amphibious aircraft in seaplane tourism has been increasing in recent years, particularly in regions with large bodies of water and remote natural attractions.
Amphibious Aircraft Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Amphibious Aircraft industry. The report provides a thorough analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Amphibious Aircraft Market size and share. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Amphibious Aircraft Market.
Amphibious Aircraft Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for amphibious aircraft enriches seaplane tourism, the rising reliance on amphibious aircraft for defense applications by countries and the development of lightweight and advanced design seaplanes to enhance operational stability are the influencing factors for the market growth. The increasing demand for commercial applications is also the key factor of the market growth.
Amphibious Aircraft Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Amphibious Aircraft Market during the forecast period. The presence of several manufacturers of amphibious aircraft and the growing need for specialized aircraft for transportation and search and rescue operations are the growth contributors to the regional market.
Amphibious Aircraft Market Segmentation
By Aircraft Type
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
By Engine Type
Turboprop
Turbine
By End-Use
Civil Aviation
General Aviation
Military Aviation
Amphibious Aircraft Market Key Competitors include:
Textron Inc.
Viking Air Ltd.
Dornier Seawings
ICON Aircraft
Aero Adventure
Progressive Aerodyne
AirCam
SeaMax
Kitfox Aircraft
Amphibious Aircraft International
