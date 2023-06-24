Welding Electrode Market to reach USD 8.68 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The welding electrode market is highly competitive, with a wide range of manufacturers and suppliers operating globally.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Welding Electrode Market” was USD 5.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.68 Bn by 2029.
Welding Electrode Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Welding Electrode Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Welding Electrode Market by country, regional and global presence.
Welding Electrode Market Dynamics
The growth in urbanization, industries and manufacturing activities is expected to propel the growth of the Welding Electrode Market. The growing competition from alternative technologies are expected to constrain the growth of the Welding Electrode Market.
Welding Electrode Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Welding Electrode Market throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The region’s growth is supported by the demand for welding electrodes in several industries such as construction, automotive and aerospace.
Welding Electrode Market Segmentation:
By Electrode Type:
Stick electrodes
Flux-cored electrodes
Metal-cored electrodes
Tungsten electrodes
By Coating type:
Rutile electrodes
Basic electrodes
Cellulose electrodes
Others
By Process:
Shielded metal arc welding (SMAW)
Gas metal arc welding (GMAW)
Flux-cored arc welding (FCAW)
Submerged arc welding (SAW)
Tungsten inert gas welding (TIG)
By End-use industry:
Automotive
Construction
Oil & gas
Shipbuilding
Aerospace & defense
Others
By Metal Used:
Mild Steel
Stainless Steel
Aluminium
Copper Alloys
Welding Electrode Key Players include:
Air Liquide S.A.
The Linde Group
voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH
EWM AG
Fronius International GmbH
Hilarius Haarlem Holland BV
GYS
Sandvik AB
Welding Alloys Group
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
