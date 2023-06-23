Drone Logistic Transportation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts till 2030
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Solution (System, Software and Infrastructure), Platform (Freight Drone, Passenger Drone and Air Ambulance Drone), Application (Logistics and Transportation), Range, User - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2023 ) The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is experiencing remarkable growth, presenting significant opportunities for various industries. According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets titled "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market," this market is projected to reach a value of USD 17,881 million by 2030, with a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.1% from 2022 to 2030.
Key Market Players:
Key players in the drone logistics and transportation market include Alphabet Inc. (US), Hardis Group (France), Zipline (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US). These companies possess strong distribution networks in the logistics industry across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions, thereby driving the demand for last-mile deliveries and drone-based logistics and transportation platforms.
The soaring demand for quick, instant, and same-day deliveries, along with the need for emergency supplies, is driving the growth of the market globally. Regulatory frameworks are also being amended to encourage the adoption of drone logistics and transportation. Additionally, the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, sense and avoid systems, and cloud computing in drones is fueling the demand for drone solutions across various sectors. With the incorporation of artificial intelligence, UAVs are becoming increasingly capable of performing take-offs, navigation, data capture, data transmission, and data analysis without human intervention.
Based on the report, the freight drone segment is expected to dominate the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period. Within the freight segment, delivery drones, with their ability to transport parcels, food, and retail goods, are anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 54.6%. Furthermore, in terms of solutions, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements in the commercial and military drone sectors are driving the demand for software technologies in drone logistics and transportation.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to exhibit high growth potential in the drone logistics and transportation market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The drone logistics and transportation market is poised for remarkable growth and presents an exciting opportunity for businesses to innovate and optimize their logistics operations. Stay tuned for further developments in this dynamic and transformative industry.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
