Market Analysis of Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment: Regional Perspectives and Market Share
Water & wastewater treatment equipment market booming due to increasing demand for clean water and strict regulations. Innovation and technology drive growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2023 ) The report "Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast", The water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow from USD 24.62 in 2017 to USD 33.22 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand from municipal and industrial applications across the globe.
This market depends on the growth of various water & wastewater treatment technologies, such as disinfection, filtration, desalination, and testing. Globally, there is a rise in demand for safe drinking water owing to the decreasing amount of freshwater resources. Therefore, the increasing use of these technologies in water treatment will boost the water & wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=948
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market”
96 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
142 - Pages
Based on product type, the desalination equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type into filtration, disinfection, desalination, and testing. The filtration equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2016, whereas the desalination segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The scarcity of fresh water, increasing wastewater reuse, and need for higher quality process water across various industrial sectors are propelling the demand for water desalination equipment around the globe. Growth in the desalination segment will ultimately drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=948
The municipal application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022
Based on application, the municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2016. Water & wastewater treatment equipment is extensively used in residential and non-residential applications. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others. Water from these sources is often polluted and contains a large amount of stain-producing dissolved iron and manganese. To treat these pollutants, the water & wastewater treatment equipment is employed. The type of water treatment depends on the application and the required water purity. Thus, the increased demand from municipalities for treated water coupled with stringent regulations for water treatment is expected to supplement the growth of water & wastewater treatment equipment during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on region, the water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=948
Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and increase in pollution levels in China, India, and Japan. The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for water treatment in these countries. Moreover, increase in manufacturing activities combined with the region’s emergence as a cost-effective production hub is expected to drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market. With many water treatment projects planned in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a high growth region in the future. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials has also attracted several global companies and investors to set up their production facilities in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
Veolia (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Aquatech International (US), Ecolab (US), 3M (US), and Pentair (US) are some of the key players operating in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
This market depends on the growth of various water & wastewater treatment technologies, such as disinfection, filtration, desalination, and testing. Globally, there is a rise in demand for safe drinking water owing to the decreasing amount of freshwater resources. Therefore, the increasing use of these technologies in water treatment will boost the water & wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=948
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market”
96 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
142 - Pages
Based on product type, the desalination equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type into filtration, disinfection, desalination, and testing. The filtration equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2016, whereas the desalination segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The scarcity of fresh water, increasing wastewater reuse, and need for higher quality process water across various industrial sectors are propelling the demand for water desalination equipment around the globe. Growth in the desalination segment will ultimately drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=948
The municipal application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022
Based on application, the municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market in 2016. Water & wastewater treatment equipment is extensively used in residential and non-residential applications. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others. Water from these sources is often polluted and contains a large amount of stain-producing dissolved iron and manganese. To treat these pollutants, the water & wastewater treatment equipment is employed. The type of water treatment depends on the application and the required water purity. Thus, the increased demand from municipalities for treated water coupled with stringent regulations for water treatment is expected to supplement the growth of water & wastewater treatment equipment during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on region, the water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=948
Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and increase in pollution levels in China, India, and Japan. The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for water treatment in these countries. Moreover, increase in manufacturing activities combined with the region’s emergence as a cost-effective production hub is expected to drive the water & wastewater treatment equipment market. With many water treatment projects planned in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a high growth region in the future. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials has also attracted several global companies and investors to set up their production facilities in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
Veolia (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Aquatech International (US), Ecolab (US), 3M (US), and Pentair (US) are some of the key players operating in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results