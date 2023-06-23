Nutraceutical Excipients Market to reach USD 6.6 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The demand for dietary supplements is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritional supplements.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Nutraceutical Excipients Market” was US$ 4.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the forecast period to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by 2029.
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Nutraceutical Excipients Market report collects data from primary and secondary research methods. The data was later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which provides drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size to assist the new market entrants.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Dynamics
The Nutraceutical Excipients Market is driven by the rising demand for fortified food products due to their benefits such as improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and better immune function. Regulatory frameworks are expected to limit the growth of the Nutraceutical Excipients Market.
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Nutraceutical Excipients Market during the forecast period. The growth is supported by the rising chronic diseases and the adoption of organic products for the healing of diseases.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Binders
Fillers & Diluents
Disintegrants
Coating Agents
Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners
Lubricants
Others
By Form:
Dry Excipients
Liquid Excipients
By Application:
Dietary Supplements
Functional Foods
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceutical Excipients Key Players include:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)
DuPont (US)
Ingredion Incorporated (US)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
Brenntag AG (Germany)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Roquette Frères (France)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Maximize Market Research, a leading Healthcare research firm has also published the following reports:
Nutraceutical Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 303.25 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period.
Biological Excipients Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Nutraceutical Excipients Market report collects data from primary and secondary research methods. The data was later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which provides drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size to assist the new market entrants.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Dynamics
The Nutraceutical Excipients Market is driven by the rising demand for fortified food products due to their benefits such as improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and better immune function. Regulatory frameworks are expected to limit the growth of the Nutraceutical Excipients Market.
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Nutraceutical Excipients Market during the forecast period. The growth is supported by the rising chronic diseases and the adoption of organic products for the healing of diseases.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Binders
Fillers & Diluents
Disintegrants
Coating Agents
Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners
Lubricants
Others
By Form:
Dry Excipients
Liquid Excipients
By Application:
Dietary Supplements
Functional Foods
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceutical Excipients Key Players include:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)
DuPont (US)
Ingredion Incorporated (US)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
Brenntag AG (Germany)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Roquette Frères (France)
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187544
Maximize Market Research, a leading Healthcare research firm has also published the following reports:
Nutraceutical Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 303.25 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period.
Biological Excipients Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results