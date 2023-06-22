5G in Defense Market Size, Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast Up To 2027
5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Core Network Technology, Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2023 ) The research report "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Core Network Technology, Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global 5G in defense market size is projected to reach USD 2,487 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027. The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 665 million in 2022 to USD 2,487 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the are the Higher network speed, and lower latency in 5G, and the growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of 5G in the defense market.
5th generation mobile network has the capability to connect practically everyone and everything together comprising objects, devices, and machines. The deployment of 5G technology is gradually increasing across the globe. 5G will considerably increase the speed of data transfer and improve bandwidth over 4th generation or 4G technology, in turn supporting new military and commercial uses. The use of impressively fast 5G networks for the defense and security purposes could advance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processing; modernize logistics operations for improved efficiency, and develop new methods of command and control (C2); among others. Military equipment and technology companies will make use of 5G software and hardware for present and future systems, benefiting from valuable properties as quick response times and wide bandwidths that will soon make extremely fast transmission and reception of images demonstrating real-time battlefield scenarios possible.
By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment is projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period. Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure. By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.
North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.
The 5G in defense market includes major players Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia OYJ (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
