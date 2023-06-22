Packer Market to reach USD 9.83 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 6.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The rising demand for oil and gas, coupled with the need for effective drilling and production techniques, has led to the adoption of advanced packer systems in the industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Packer Market” was valued at USD 6.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.83 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Packer Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Packer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report covers market dynamics including the driver, restrain and opportunity. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis was used for the global Packer Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered through several sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
Packer Market Dynamics
The market growth is due to increasing demand for oil and gas across the world and the production of unconventional gas and oil resources is expected to boost the market growth. The new trend towards using advanced packer systems is driving the market.
Packer Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America dominated the largest market share. This is influenced by the increasing demand for energy and the huge production of gas and oil in the US and Canada is expected to drive the market.
Packer Market Segmentation
By Type
Hydraulic Packers
Mechanical Packers
Inflatable Packers
Retrievable Packers
Permanent Packers
Slip-On Packers
Squeeze Packers
By well type
Onshore Wells
Offshore Wells
Horizontal and Multilateral Wells
High-Pressure and High-Temperature Wells
Unconventional Wells
By Application
Zonal Isolation
Stimulation
Well Completion
Well Testing
Workover and Intervention
Packer Key Players include:
Schlumberger Limited
Baker Hughes Company
Weatherford International plc
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
