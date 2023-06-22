Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 24.5 percent to reach USD 1.72 Bn by 2029
Biotechnology and pharma companies have shown huge investments in the market and thus have the largest share in this segment.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for "Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market" was USD 0.37 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.72 Bn by 2029
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market report pinpoints the major drivers and restraints for key companies and the current benchmarking and development prospects. It looks into the demand in the industry and for market predictions, market trends, and micro and macro variables in detail.
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
Allogeneic cell therapies offer the potential to treat a larger population of patients compared to autologous cell therapies, which necessitate the extraction and modification of an individual's own cells. The scalability of allogeneic cell therapies makes them highly appealing for widespread adoption and commercialization, thus propelling the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market expansion.
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Regional Insights
North America holds the largest market share in the allogeneic cell therapy market. The United States comprises the largest market in the North American region. Asian Countries have contributed to the rapid production rate as well as the higher demand and well-developed technology.
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Segmentation
By Therapeutic Area
Hematological disorders
Dermatological disorders
By Indication
Cancer
MSD
Cardiovascular Diseases
By End User
Biopharmaceuticals and Pharma companies
Research Organisations
Clinical Laboratories
By Type
Non stem cell
Stem Cell
Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market’s Key Competitors include
Cellectis
Celyad
Novartis
TC BioPharm
Tessa Therapeutics
Bluebird Bio
Mustang Bio
Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics
