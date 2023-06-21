American Mystery-Drama Anthology Series Premieres 2nd Season!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Custom Media Wall for ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES,CA - Thanks to streaming services like NetFlix and Hulu, the term “binge-watching” - or the act of lying on one's sofa and consuming an entire television series in one sitting - has in itself elevated to a sort of artform, with countless social media posts made by users who almost seem to brag about just how many movies or shows they can consume in a 24 hour timeframe. Streaming platforms seem to also have paved the way for the creation of more and more anthologies. Shows like ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities’ offer viewers the chance to embark on a series that presents a different story and a different set of characters in each different episode, season, segment, or short.
‘Cruel Summer’ is one such series.
Created by Bert V. Royal, ‘Summer’ is an American teen drama series, and also happens to be a period piece, with its first season taking place in the mid-1990s. According to Wikipedia, “the first season follows two teenage girls and the repercussions on everyone's lives after one disappears and the other seemingly takes her place.” The series premiered on Freeform in April of 2021.
For the premiere of the second season, Step and Repeat LA created an impressive Media Wall that measured 8’ tall and spanned 40’ wide. Using a series of wooden flats with a matte-finished fabric print stretched onto the face, the free-standing wall also featured a cool 3D logo of the show’s main title placed in the center of the wall.
The backdrop, depicting a crisp image of an eerie lake, was printed on a state-of-the-art latex printer that uses eco-friendly water-based ink, which not only minimizes odor during the printing process, but is also safer for the environment!
The premiere for ‘Cruel Summer: Season 2’ took place on May 31st at the Grace E. Simmons Lodge in Los Angeles. The show streams on ABC: Watch New Shows & Live TV, Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV.
From VIP screenings to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
