Surgical Equipment Market to hit USD 21.4 Bn by 2029
The Surgical Equipment Market has been providing Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of health insurance has made surgeries more accessible and affordable to people.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Surgical Equipment Market was USD 14.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.4 Bn by 2029
Surgical Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Surgical Equipment Market report is a combination of primary and secondary data, which makes it more authentic. The report includes the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Surgical Equipment Industry. To estimate the market size, using a bottom-up approach and to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Surgical Equipment manufacturers, a SWOT analysis was used.
Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for surgeries due to the growing geriatric population resulting in a higher incidence of chronic diseases. The innovations in surgical equipment are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Surgical Equipment Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share of 35 percent in 2022. This is attributed to the factors such as well-established hospitals and huge healthcare expenditures.
Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation:
By Product
Surgical Sutures and Staplers
Handheld Surgical Devices
Electrosurgical Devices
Other surgical equipment
By Category
Reusable Surgical Equipment,
Disposable Surgical Equipment
By Application
Neurosurgery
2.Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries
Wound Closure
Urology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Thoracic Surgery
Microvascular
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic Surgery
Laparoscopy
Ophthalmic application
Veterinary application
Dental application
Other
By Material Type
stainless steel
titanium
ceramics
others
By End-User
Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Surgical Equipment Market Key Players include:
B. Braun Melsungen Ag,
Boston Scientific Corporation,
Conmed Corporation,
Cousin-Biotech,
Johnson & Johnson,
Medtronic Plc,
Peters Surgical Sasu,
Olympus Corporation
Integra LifeSciences
Maximize Market Research, a leading Medical Devices research firm has also published the following reports:
Dental Surgical Diagnostic Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
Surgical Hat Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 246.39 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
